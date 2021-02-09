Kakinada: 10 lakh voters likely to participate in first phase of Panchayat elections

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that 10,61,529 voters will participate in the first phase in gram panchayat elections in the district on Tuesday.

He inspected the election material distribution centres at APSP, Kakinada and Maharani College in Peddapuram on Monday. He said that every employee involved in the polling process must conduct the election polling process in compliance with the Covid rules. He said that the reserve staff would continue in their duties till the completion of the election process.

He further said that as part of the gram panchayat elections-2021, polling will be held in 20 mandals in Peddapuram and Kakinada divisions under Phase-I in the district on Tuesday from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm.

He said that about 13, 000 polling staff would be conducting polling duties in the Phase-1 elections. He said the sensitive and highly sensitive villages had been identified in advance and micro-observers, videography and webcasting had been set up for them. He said that necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes after the polling and arrangements have been made in full to conduct the election process in an impartial and peaceful atmosphere.