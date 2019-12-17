Kakinada: Addl Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao inspects sanitation

Kakinada: Additional Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ch Naga Narasimha Rao inspected sanitation conditions in division No 9 here on Tuesday.

He inspected Ragampet, Suryanarayanapuram buildings and surrounding areas and directed the sanitation staff to concentrate more on de-siltation of drains. He also ordered the officials to supervise door-to-door garbage collection.

The AMC directed the supervisors to be more cautious on public health and sanitation. He inspected RFID tagging for monitoring door-to-door collection of garbage in the smart city.

He said that the public health wing of the KMC divided all divisions into micro pockets for the easy collection of garbage. Once the new technology comes into force, sanitation workers should scan the tags through mini scanners every day at the time of garbage collection from each house.

The radio frequency signal will reach the Real Time Monitoring System (RTMS) once the tag is scanned. Civic officials can watch the door-to-door collection of garbage, attendance of workers and other details, he added.