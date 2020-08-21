Kakinada: Assess crop loss, Collector Muralidhar Reddy tells officials

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has directed the officials to make an assessment of the losses to the crops in view of the receding floods in the district.



Accompanied by Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, the collector conducted mandal-level videoconference with Sub-Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, RDOs, MPDOs and Tahsildars at Collectorate on Thursday.

Reddy instructed the officials to give financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to those whose houses have been submerged in the flood waters. He said that immediate sanitation works to be attended to avoid the spreading of seasonal diseases particularly due to the receding of the flood waters.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was interested in Pedalaandariki Illu scheme and the land level works should be completed. He said that the process of acquisition of house sites for the distribution to the poor as a part of Navaratnalu (Pedalandariki Illu) has been completed in the district.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari , ZP CEO M Jyothi and other officials were present.