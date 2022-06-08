Kakinada: BSK organises Bhagavad Gita recital contest

Kakinada: Balasamrakshana Sikshana Kendram (BSK) founder G Annapoorna Sharma exhorted the children to read Sri Madbhagavad Gita regularly and with devotional fervour.

Under the aegis of BSK, Bhagavad Gita final recital competitions were held at Annapurna Nilayam, Gandhinagar, Kakinada on Tuesday. Sharma stated that for the last 30 years they have been conducting Bhagavad Gita summer coaching classes in Kakinada district. He said that in this year, they also conducted coaching classes from May 1 to June 7. On the final day on Tuesday, they conducted Bhagavad Gita recital competition to the children.

Sharma said that the objective of holding classes is to expose the children to our spiritual values and Indian culture. The children have learnt Sanskrit slokas by heart.

The organisers conducted competitions with special reference to the 9th chapter of Bhagavad Gita. He also stated that Bhagavad Gita would guide them in their feature life. He said that the reading of the Bhagavad Gita is tantamount to the learning of the Vedas.

Training teacher P Atchuta Rama Rao said 17 children participated in the competition. He said that those, who participated in the competition, have been awarded the certificate along with story books. He said that the children enthusiastically participated in the programme and took great interest in learning the slokas from the Bhagavad Gita.

Organiser R Ravishankar Patnayak said that certain chapters from the Bhagavad Gita should be included in the syllabus of the CBSC. He stated that by participating in these programmes the children would develop a spiritual outlook and scale up heights of eminence.