Kakinada: Civic chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar urges people not to throw garbage in streets

Kakinada: Smart City CEO and MD and Kakinada Municipal Corporation(KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected sanitation works at Ramaraopet here on Thursday.

He appealed to the public not to throw waste on street corners and other public places. He interacted with the local residents about the sanitation and enquired whether the garbage was collected daily in those areas.

He cautioned the officials to be careful while taking up repair work of drainages at places where there are drinking water pipes. He inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in those areas and ordered to clear the silt in the side canals for the free flow of water. He appealed to the people to separate wet and dry garbage while handing it over to sanitation workers.

He expressed satisfaction that the people in Ramaraopet area are very enthusiastic about participating in the clean survey and all of them handing over wet garbage and dry garbage separately.

Similarly, in order to provide better sanitation to the public, all areas should be kept clean. He said that the government is taking precautionary measures to curb the second wave of Covid-19.

He wanted people to wear masks, use sanitizer and make sure that the social distance be followed for the wellbeing of the community. He said that everyone should take advantage of the free Covid-19 vaccine provided by the government.