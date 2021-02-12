Kakinada corporator murder case: Police gathers key evidence, retrieves CCTV footage

The police have gathered key evidence in the brutal murder case of corporator Kampara Ramesh in Kakinada of East Godavari district. CCTV footage of the incident was available, which showed a man named Gurjala Chinna crushing Ramesh with his car. While some others tried to stop the car. However, Chinna had not restrained and moved the car forward faster and hit Ramesh thrice. All this was clearly visible on the CCTV camera.

On the other hand, prior to the murder, Ramesh reportedly had a liquor party with his friends in the same car wash shed. The atrocity took place while they were on the way home Police believe he may have been murdered in the wake of the old factions.

Meanwhile, minister Kursala Kannababu said the death of the corporator was tragic. "Ramesh has been working for the development of the city for the last three phases; we condemn the murder politics in peaceful Kakinada, Kannababu said. He added that police are investigating based on CCTV footage and opined that the conspiracy angle behind the murder would be revealed soon.