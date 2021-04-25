Kakinada: Poor sanitation adds to woes of people in Covid time

Kakinada: Already panicky due to the second wave of Covid -19, people in Kakinada Smart City are also being troubled by the stinking garbage piling up in streets and roads.

Sanitation workers have been ignoring their regular duties of clearing the garbage and drainage. Many localities are stinking. As some people throw used masks on the roads itself, people are afraid of walking on the roads.

Citizens' Initiative secretary Duvvuri Subramanayam said that pigs are roaming freely in many places like Shashikanth Nagar, Mallyya Agraharam, Ramaraopet, Karanam Gari Junction, Dwaraka Nagar, Jagannaickpur.

He criticized the Municipal Corporation for not paying attention to the sanitation during the summer season. He urged Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapinil Dinakar Pundkar to protect public health by cleaning the areas in the Smart City.

VT Lakshmi, a resident of Mallayya Agraharam, Gandhinagar questioned why sanitation of their locality is not done in spite of the fact that they are paying taxes regularly. She demanded that Municipal Commissioner should pay attention to the sanitation works in their locality, particularly during this critical period of Covid -19.

Smart City CEO &MD and KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar told 'The Hans India' that he would take necessary steps for getting the garbage removed and the roads kept clean.

He would take stringent action against the erring staff. He also suggested that necessary precautions should be taken by the people to keep themselves away from Covid-19.