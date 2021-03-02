X
Kakinada: Show photo ID proof mentioned by EC, voters told by collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: District collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that voters should exercise their franchise during the East and West Godavari Teachers' MLC elections.

He said that the voters should reach the polling station on time and carry along with them the required documents. It is very essential that voters follow the steps enlisted by the Election Commission of India.

He said that before the polling they must show their photo voter identification (EPIC) card to the presiding officer.

He said that voters who do not have a photo voter identification card can show one of the nine alternative identification documents like Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, Indian passport, Identity cards issued by Central and State governments, Public Sector Undertakings and others.

He said that the polling will be held on March 14. Voters will exercise their right to vote from 8 am to 4 pm.

