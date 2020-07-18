Kakinada: TDP Nimmakayala China Rajappa demands removal of Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from Cabinet

Kakinada: TDP senior leader and former Home Minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa has demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to terminate Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from his post and conduct impartial probe into Rs 5.27 crore seized amount in neighbouring Tamil Nadu state.



Speaking to media here on Saturday, Rajappa demanded an enquiry should be launched to bring out the facts. The demand was made after the Tamil Nadu police seized cash worth Rs. 5.27 crore from a car that had a sticker bearing Balineni Srinivasa Reddy's name.

Rajappa alleged that the Rs. 5.27 crores seized cash belongs to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and enquiry should be conducted in this case. He alleged the YSRCP government was hiding facts with regard to the seizure of Rs 5.27 crore unaccounted money belonging to Minister Srinivasa Reddy by the Tamila Nadu police. He alleged that Nalammai Balu was main follower of Srinivasa Reddy and alleged that the transfers of huge amounts are being made through hawala to other states.