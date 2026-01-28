Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams from February 8 to 16

Tirupati: The Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Srinivasamangapuram will be held from February 8 to 16, 2026. The celebrations will begin with Ankurarpanam on the evening of February 7.

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be performed on February 5 from 6.30 AM to 11 AM, and devotees will be permitted for darshan from 12 noon onwards.

The Vahana Sevas takes place every day between 8AM and 9 AM, again between 7PM and 8 PM.

Dhwajarohanam on February 8 in Kumbha Lagnam between 8:15am and 8:35am, Garuda Vahanam on February 12, Swarna Ratham on February 13, Rathotsavam on February 15, Chakrasnanam and Dhwajavarohanam on February 16. During the Brahmotsavams, Bhajans, Kolatams, and Annamacharya Keertanas will be organised every day under the auspices of the TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.