Kalyanotsavam of Vadapalli Venkanna from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: The annual celestial wedding celebrations of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, popularly known as Konaseema Tirumala Vadapalli, are set to be conducted on a grand scale, according to Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao. He released the official invitation pamphlets for the divine event during a review meeting held with the temple trust board and various department officials.

Speaking to the media, the MLA announced that the festivities will officially commence with the Dhwajarohanam ceremony at 5 pm this Saturday, March 28. The annual Kalyanotsavam will span seven days, concluding on April 3. In view of the massive influx of devotees expected during the festival, the MLA directed officials from the Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj, Health, Fire, and Engineering departments to ensure foolproof arrangements.

The review meeting saw the participation of Temple Chairman Mudunuri Venkataraju, Deputy Commissioner Nallam Surya Chakradhara Rao, members of the governing body, and officials from various administrative wings.

As part of the invitations, MLA Satyananda Rao visited Vijayawada to personally invite the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, who also serves as the Konaseema District In-charge Minister.

The minister was presented with the sacred prasadam and the formal invitation for the Kalyanotavam. Additionally, the minister was requested to attend the Kothapeta Market Committee swearing-in ceremony scheduled for March 31.