Kanchi Seer participates in Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathi Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy visited Indrakeeladri on Saturday and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri during Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam. This event is being conducted March 6 and will continue till March 8. The pontiff was accorded a traditional welcome with Purnakumbham by Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and EO VK Seena Naik. After having Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavaru darshan, he visited Sri Malleswara Swamy temple and participated in special rituals. He later visited Yagasala, where Vedic scholars and priests are performing sacred homams and rituals as part of Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremonies. Addressing youth volunteers and devotees at the temple, the Kanchi seer explained that Maha Kumbhabhishekam is not merely a ritual for the spiritual renewal of a temple but also a sacred process that rejuvenates spiritual energy within individuals and society. While pursuing modern education, the youth should also imbibe cultural values and traditions, which would help in achieving holistic personality development, he said.

The Kanchi seer also released Srimad Bhagavad Gita volumes. Meanwhile, Ministers V Anitha and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with their family members, visited the temple and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Anitha said the State government had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and safety of devotees visiting Indrakeeladri during Maha Kumbhabhishekam festivities.