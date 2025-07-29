Kanipakam temple receives hundi offerings of over Rs 1.81 crore

Kanipakam: Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam has recorded Rs 1,81,84,138 in Hundi collections over the past 24 days. The offerings also included 40 grams of gold and 790 grams of silver.

The temple received Rs 21,032 through the Gosamrakshana Hundi and Rs 53,031 through the Nitya Annadanam Hundi. Donations in foreign currency included 2,488 US dollars, 5 British pounds, 230 Dirhams, 55 Canadian dollars, and 20 Euros.

Temple Executive Officer Penchala Kishore stated that the counting was carried out transparently. Participating in the process were DEO Sagar Babu, AEOs S V Krishna Reddy, Ravindra Babu, Harimadhava Reddy, Prasad, Dhananjaya, Dhanapal, CFO Nageswara Rao, Supervisors Kodandapani and Sridhar Babu, along with temple staff, volunteers, and Union Bank officials from the Kanipakam branch.