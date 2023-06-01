Kanna Lakshminarayana appointed as TDP in-charge for Sattenapalli constituency

Guntur: Former Minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana have been appointed as the party Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in-charge on Wednesday. Following the orders of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and party State president K Atchannaidu issued orders to this effect.

The TDP leadership is planning to field Kanna Lakshminarayana from Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in the coming general elections. Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with Kanna Lakshminarayana and party leaders in Sattenapalli before the appointment.

Earlier, Kanna Lakshminaryana was elected to the State Legislative Assembly four times from Pedakurapadu and one time from Guntur West Assembly constituency in the combined AP State on Congress party ticket. He contested from Narasaraopet Parliament constituency in 2019 and was defeated. Kanna also feels that the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency is comfortable for him, it is learnt.

Addressing the media at his residence here on Wednesday, Kanna Lakshminarayana said that releasing the TDP manifesto in Mahanadu is a trial run. He said social justice is possible with TDP only, adding that nobody can beat Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to the State government, he criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to complete the Polavaram Project and get Special Category Status. He said there is no employment for the youth in the State. He said development is possible with the TDP.