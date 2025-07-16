Karedu farmers meet Jagan, seek protection of lands

Tadepalli (Guntur district): Farmers from Karedu village of Ulavapadu mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday met the foramer chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli.

They submitted a memorandum requesting that the fertile agricultural lands in Karedu village not be handed over for industrial use.

They opposed the government’s decision to allocate these lands to Indosol Pvt Ltd., and explained that the area supports two crops a year and sustains thousands of farming and fishing families.

They feared that industrial takeover would threaten their livelihoods.

Jagan assured the farmers that YSRCP would stand firmly with them and raise the issue forcefully with the government.

He said the party would oppose any move that harms farmers and promised to support their fight.

MLC Tumati Madhavarao and Kandukur YSRCP in-charge Burra Madhusudhan Yadav,

Addressing the media, said land acquisition for Indosol was handled smoothly under the previous YSRCP government in Chevuru village, with farmers being paid Rs 417 crore.

But the coalition government, they alleged, failed to allocate that land and is now shifting the project to Karedu, displacing local farmers.

They said the government has issued a new notification to acquire 20,000 acres through APIIC and the Maritime Board, forming five special teams led by deputy collectors. They warned that the move appears to be a land-grab operation along 30 km of the coastal stretch between Singarayakonda and Kavali.