Karnataka Guru Peetam seer calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Kaginele Kanaka Dasa Guru Peetam seer Niranjanandapuri Maha Swami (Karnataka) called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday.

The seer informed the Chief Minister that the kuraba community does not have a mutt in Tirumala as a result of which lakhs of devotees of Kanaka Dasa Swamy thronging the hill shrine are facing severe difficulties due to lack of accommodation facilities.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to allot one acre land for the construction of Kanaka Dasa Guru Peetam Mutt in Tirumala. The Chief Minister responded positively to his request. The seer also told the Chief Minister the history of his Peetham and the prominence of kirtans of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Karnataka municipal administration minister M T B Nagaraju, former minister HM Revanna, Karnataka BC Federation President BK Ravi accompanied the seer during his visit to the camp office.

Minister for women and child welfare K V Ushashri Charan and MLA Ramireddi Pratap Kumar Reddy were also present.