Karnataka plan for bridge-cum-barrage on River Tungabhadra opposed

Kurnool : TDP Kurnool district president Palakurthi Thikkareddy has strongly opposed the Karnataka government’s plan to construct a bridge-cum-barrage on Tungabhadra river between Kambalanur and Chilakalaveri.

Addressing the media at the district party office on Saturday, alongside Kuda Chairman Somishetti Venkateswarlu and other leaders, he voiced his concerns over the proposed project.

He stated that Karnataka was planning to construct a bridge-cum-barrage with a capacity of 0.35 tmcft between Kowtalam mandal’s Kuntalanur and Chilakalaveri, and another one with a capacity of 0.31 tmcft between Mantralayam and Chinnamandhala.

The Karnataka government is attempting to construct the barrage 144 kilometres away from the Tungabhadra dam, claiming that it will help increase groundwater levels. However, Thikka Reddy expressed distrust in these claims, warning that after the barrage is built, Karnataka might illegally divert Tungabhadra waters through lift irrigation.

This could severely impact farmers in the Kurnool district, particularly those in Mantralayam, Yemmiganur and Kodumur constituencies, who rely on the Tungabhadra river for irrigation. He highlighted that the KC Canal is supposed to receive 31.90 tmcft of water, including 10 tmcft from the Tungabhadra dam and 21.90 tmcft from river floods. If the Chilakalaveri-Kuntalanur barrage is constructed, the natural flood flow downstream will be disrupted, endangering the KC Canal irrigation system. In a worst-case scenario, even drinking water scarcity could arise in the region.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the proposed barrage could submerge the historical Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple near Kuntalanur, blocking access to the shrine. Thikka Reddy firmly stated that under no circumstances should permission be granted for this project, as it could escalate into an inter-State water dispute. He suggested that if Karnataka is truly acting in good faith, its Chief Minister should discuss the matter with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He demanded that a committee of water resource experts from the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana be formed to evaluate the usage of Tungabhadra waters, and any decision should be taken only with the approval of the Central Water Commission. He criticised Karnataka’s minor irrigation engineers for engaging in discussions with Kurnool district engineers without higher-level negotiations, arguing that this is a three-State water issue that should be handled by the government, not just local engineers.

Thikkareddy vowed to fight against any illegal projects by Karnataka that would harm the interests of farmers of Kurnool and Rayalaseema. He confirmed that he has already brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. He declared that they were prepared for any struggle to safeguard the district’s water rights.

Speaking about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political strategies, Thikka Reddy remarked that the name ‘Jagan 2.0’ reminds him of a “cell phone.” He accused Jagan of five years of destructive governance, leading to his party YSRCP’s decisive defeat. Despite this, Jagan still seems unaware of reality, claiming that he will return to power with his ‘2.0 formula’ and rule as CM for 30 years.

Thikka Reddy questioned what benefits Jagan had provided to the people of the State, asserting that voters had rejected him for his past failures. He credited Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership for gradually restoring the State from the damage caused by Jagan’s administration. He stated that Jagan should either retire from politics permanently or return to his old ways, as the people no longer trust him or his party. Several party leaders attended the programme.