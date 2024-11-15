Kartika Purnima celebrations fervour marks Telugu States, devotees flock to shiva shrines

Kartika Purnima was celebrated with great fervor across the Telugu states, drawing throngs of devotees to prominent Shaivakshetras. Devotees engaged in special poojas, particularly honoring the amla tree and lighting Kartika lamps in the sanctum of various temples.

In a display of devotion, women devotees participated in Deepotsavam, lighting lamps to invoke divine blessings during this auspicious festival. Special Abhishekam rituals were conducted for deities such as Shiva and Parvati, ensuring that the spiritual atmosphere was palpable throughout the day.

Among the notable celebrations was the gathering at Srisailam, where devotees performed special pujas dedicated to Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramarambha Devi. The temples witnessed an influx of worshippers eager to partake in the rituals, including Abhishekam and kumkumarchana pujas. Women performed their worship by honoring the sacred amla tree and illuminating 365 Othas while chanting names of Lord Shiva, reflecting deep faith and reverence.

Vedic scholars added to the spiritual ambience by distributing Tirthaprasada to the devotees, creating an inclusive atmosphere of community and devotion. Many believe that lighting lamps and worshiping Lord Shiva during Kartika Purnima brings great merit and spiritual fulfillment.

Organizers at various temples also took the initiative to provide Annadanam for devotees, ensuring that the spirit of giving and sharing was at the forefront of this significant celebration. As the day concluded, the temples stood witness to a deep sense of unity and devotion amongst the faithful, marking Kartika Purnima as a truly memorable occasion in the Telugu states.