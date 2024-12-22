  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kashi Math Samsthan seer worships Lord Balaji

Kashi Math Samsthan seer worships Lord Balaji
x
Highlights

HH Srimad Samyamdindra Thirtha Swamiji, chief pontiff of Shree Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi, visited Srivari temple, Tirumala on Saturday morning.

Tirumala: HH Srimad Samyamdindra Thirtha Swamiji, chief pontiff of Shree Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi, visited Srivari tem-ple, Tirumala on Saturday morning.

On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and temple priests welcomed him with temple honours and led him to the sanctum sancto-rum. Temple Dy EO Lokanadham, peishkar Ramakrishna and others were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick