Kashi Math Samsthan seer worships Lord Balaji

Tirumala: HH Srimad Samyamdindra Thirtha Swamiji, chief pontiff of Shree Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi, visited Srivari tem-ple, Tirumala on Saturday morning.

On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and temple priests welcomed him with temple honours and led him to the sanctum sancto-rum. Temple Dy EO Lokanadham, peishkar Ramakrishna and others were also present.