KBL Suraksha insurance claim of Rs 5 Lakh handed over to nominee

KarnatakaBank officials handed over the KBL Suraksha insurance claim amount to the nominee of a deceased account holder at the Karnataka Bank branch in Kadiri on Friday.

The cheque was presented to P. Rammohan Reddy, the nominee and husband of the late D. Mamatamma of Koulepalli village under Motukupalli Gram Panchayat. The claim amount was handed over by Karnataka Bank Branch Manager Rajashekar Reddy in the presence of Universal Sompo General Insurance Cluster Manager B. Ramakrishna, Relationship Manager Vara Prasad, and Financial Literacy Counsellors Veeramaruthi, Narayana and Neeraja.

Speaking on the occasion, Branch Manager Rajashekar Reddy and Cluster Manager B. Ramakrishna explained the benefits of the KBL Suraksha insurance scheme offered to Karnataka Bank customers.

They said that by paying an annual premium of Rs 200, account holders can avail insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death, while a premium of Rs 369 provides coverage of Rs 10 lakh. They urged all Karnataka Bank customers to make use of the scheme.

According to bank officials, Mamatamma, who held an account with Karnataka Bank, had enrolled in the KBL Suraksha scheme by paying a premium of Rs 200. She died accidentally on April 6, 2025, after suffering an electric shock from a heater.

Her husband, P. Rammohan Reddy, applied for the insurance claim on December 28, 2025. The claim amount of Rs 5 lakh was credited to his account on March 2 this year.

Rammohan Reddy expressed gratitude to the Karnataka Bank Kadiri branch officials for their support in processing the claim. Bank staff and customers were present on the occasion.