KBN College wins KRUIC men’s handball title

Vijayawada: KBN College, Vijayawada, emerged champions in the two-day Krishna University Inter-Collegiate (KRUIC) Men’s Handball Tournament organised by Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna, near Vijayawada. The city-based KBN College clinched the title by registering three consecutive victories in the league stage. The host institution, Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna, secured the second place with two wins, while Dr Lakiireddy Hanimireddy (LHR) Government Degree College, Mylavaram finished third with one win in the tournament.

The two-day tournament was conducted at the Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN) premises at Nunna and concluded on Wednesday. In the league matches, KBN College, Vijayawada, defeated Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna 20–7, PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada 34–14, and Dr LHR Government Degree College, Mylavaram 40–16 to secure the championship.

The runner-up Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna, registered victories against Dr LHR Government Degree College, Mylavaram 18–13 and PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada 19–10. Meanwhile, Dr LHR Government Degree College, Mylavaram secured the third position by defeating PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada 21–13. The PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada settled in fourth place.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was held at the VGTN premises, where Vikas Group of Institutions Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy presented trophies to the first, second, third and fourth-place winners. On the occasion, the Krishna University Men’s Handball team was also selected.

Vijaya College of Physical Education Principal Dr B Uday Kumar, selection committee members Major Manne Swamy and D Hemachandra Rao, tournament organising secretary G Vijay, Vice-Principal D Ratna Babu, and others were present.