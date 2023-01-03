  • Menu
KCR should apologies to people of Andhra Pradesh: GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao
  • Recalls that during the Telangana movement KCR said that they will send all Andhra people from the state
  • Asks KCR to clear the pending due to Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to tender an open apology to the people of Andhra Pradesh before urging votes. Speaking to the media, MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that during the Telangana movement KCR said that they will send all Andhra people from the state and questioned how he is entering Andhra Pradesh now.

He further said that BRS will lose its power in Telangana. MP GVL Narasimha Rao reacted to KCR's comments that he will complete the Polavaram project. He criticised that the Telangana government filed a petition at Supreme Court against the Polavaram.

He asked CM KCR to clear the pending due to Andhra Pradesh. MP GVL further asked CM KCR to give his consent to all Rayalaseema projects before urging votes in Andhra Pradesh.

