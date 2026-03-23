Kendriya Vidyalayas open in Chittoor, Kuppam; admissions begin today

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar said that admissions to the temporarily established Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chittoor and Kuppam will begin on Monday.

The schools have been set up on a temporary basis near Iruvaram in Chittoor and at Dravidian University in Kuppam.

Classes in both schools will commence from March 23, and essential facilities are expected to be completed by the end of this month. Authorities will also recruit teaching and non-teaching staff for the institutions.

Vacancies include Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers in English, Hindi, Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Commerce, along with Primary Teachers.

Other posts to be filled include PGT Computer Science or Instructor, Dance Coach, Sports Coach, Yoga Instructor, Lady Staff Nurse, Education Counsellor, Special Education Teacher, Telugu teacher and Vocational Instructors.