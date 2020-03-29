Kerala and Britain to adopt YS Jagan's village volunteer system to fight coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been acclaimed throughout the country for his ambitious introduction of the village volunteer network system. Despite the criticism of the opposition, including the opposition TDP, the volunteers have become a boon in the current situation of coronavirus. At the village level, all the activities of the government were done without any corruption. However, Andhra Pradesh village volunteers are doing their best to fight the pandemic coronavirus that is trembling the world.

Even on lockdown in compliance with government orders, the village volunteers are educating the public on the virus and receiving appreciations. They are also involved in the distribution of pensions and rations to households as per the government's mandate. Also, they are still serving the people in this situation. To this end, many state governments across the country are interested in the system of village volunteers. Against this backdrop, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to implement the system of volunteers in Andhra Pradesh. He made this decision after the pandemic had taken a toll on Kerala.

He made the decision at a high-level meeting presided over by the chief minister on Saturday. It has been decided to recruit 2 lakh 36 thousand volunteers at village level for the prevention of coronavirus. Vijayan hopes to use them all not just in villages but also in municipalities and corporations. Officials are ready to take appointments in line with the Chief Minister's orders. Corona is reported to be booming in Kerala.

On the other hand, many global countries are also interested in the village voluntary system. Among them was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Britain, the sector has already been prepared to recruit the posts of 2 million 80,000 village volunteers. All of them will be used as contributors to the war on Coronavirus, as per reports. The volunteers' system in the AP has come into effect from August 15th last year. The village volunteers are paid a salary of Rs 5,000 per month. This has resulted in many unemployed getting employment.