Keshav demands 100% tax compliance to fuel states growth

Tadepalli: Finance, planning and commercial taxes minister Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday urged the state’s commercial taxes department to urgently broaden the tax base, curb misuse of the auto approval provision under Section 14A, and push return filing compliance from the current 90 per cent to 100 per cent.

He called for a trader-friendly yet firm approach to boost revenue collection amid growing fiscal demands.

Speaking at a revenue mobilisation workshop for range officers, joint commissioners, and deputy commissioners at the department’s headquarters here, Keshav outlined clear directives to meet ambitious targets.

He stressed that the state government’s reforms are not only politically aligned but also designed to benefit the public and business sectors. Officials were instructed to achieve their commercial tax collection goals by December without complacency.

The minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s lag in tax growth compared to other southern states, noting that the department’s performance in the next three months will be pivotal for funding smooth governance. He warned against using reforms as an excuse to ease responsibilities, adding that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring progress.

Drawing inspiration from the excise department’s strong results, Keshav called for intensified efforts to expand the tax base, where growth has remained limited. He stressed that officers’ fieldwork efficiency, performance, and on-ground effectiveness outweigh policy changes alone, urging comparative benchmarking with neighboring states.

Key instructions included vigilant monitoring to prevent misuse of auto approval (Section 14A), setting firm targets for full return filing, expediting audit case resolutions, and combating tax evasion through dedicated enforcement. While leveraging data and reports, officials were advised to adopt a humane, positive demeanour toward dealers and maintain daily or weekly work diaries for better accountability.

Keshav announced the creation of new departmental posts to enable promotions—a historic move—and rejected excuses of work pressure, urging exceptional results this quarter to surpass past records and support the Chief Minister’s vision.

Finance department principal secretary Piyush Kumar stated the state’s goal of over 29% revenue growth this financial year, alongside expectations of Rs 40 lakh crore in investments under the Swarna Andhra 2047 plan.

State tax principal commissioner Babu A and others took part.