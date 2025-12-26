Kesineni, Gadde urge CM for Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Thursday and explained the urgent need for the formation of the Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The leaders urged the Chief Minister to constitute the GVMC by merging 75 surrounding villages from Gannavaram, Mylavaram and Penamaluru Assembly constituencies spread across NTR and Krishna districts.

During the meeting, they recalled that earlier, a proposal was made to merge 51 villages from Vijayawada Rural, Ibrahimpatnam, Kankipadu, Penamaluru and Gannavaram mandals into Greater Vijayawada. Subsequently, the number has been increased to 75 villages with the inclusion of an additional 24 villages from G Konduru, Ibrahimpatnam, Gannavaram, Ungutur, Kankipadu and Penamaluru mandals.

The MP and MLA pointed out that Vijayawada has emerged as a major administrative, commercial and transport hub of Andhra Pradesh, witnessing rapid population growth and expansion into surrounding rural areas. However, several peripheral villages continue to face serious problems such as inadequate sanitation, poor drainage systems, irregular water supply and lack of basic civic infrastructure.

Emphasising the region’s economic potential, they stated that Greater Vijayawada would help attract investments in industries, IT, logistics and tourism, leveraging assets such as Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS), Auto Nagar, Kondapalli Industrial Area and the international airport.

A larger municipal area would also strengthen revenues and improve eligibility for State and Central urban development schemes, they added. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have listened patiently to the representations and assured that the proposal would be examined in detail, they explained.

GVMC proposed villages:

Vijayawada Rural: Gollapudi, Jakkampudi, Shabada, Kothuru Tadepalli, Vemavaram, Paidurapadu, Rayanapadu, Ambapuram, P Nainavaram, Pathapadu, Nunna part, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru, Done Atkuru.

Ibrahimpatnam Mandal: Elaprolu, Guntupalli, Kethanakonda, Mulapadu, Trilochanapuram, Jupudi, Tummalapalem, Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapalli, Navi Pothavaram, Zami Machavaram.

G Konduru Mandal: Kadimpothavaram, Kavuluru Gannavaram: Ajjampudi, Allapuram, BB Gudem, Buddhavaram, China Avutapalli, Gannavaram, Kesarapalli, Jakkula Nekkalam, Purushothapatnam, Ramachandrapuram, Surampalli, VN Puram, Savaragudem, Buthumillipadu, Tempalle, Vedurupavuluru, Kondapavuluru, Veerapanenigudem Unguturu: Atkuru, Peda Avutapalli Kankipadu: Edupugallu, Davuluru, Godavarru, Kankipadu, Kolavennu, Konathanapadu, Prodduturu, Punadipadu, Uppuluru, Velpuru Penamaluru: Gosala, Yanamalakuduru, Ganguru, Kanuru, Pedapulipaka, Penamaluru, Poranki, Tadigadapa, Vanukuru.