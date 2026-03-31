Keys handed over to beneficiaries in Palakollu

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said the dream of owning a house for the poor has been realised under the coalition government, with the Centre's support. TIDCO houses were inaugurated in Palakollu on Monday amid a festive atmosphere. The Union Minister, who attended as the chief guest, unveiled the plaque and formally launched the housing units. Beneficiaries were handed over house keys and sarees on the occasion. Addressing a gathering presided over by State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, Srinivasa Varma said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped crores of poor people across the country realise their dream of owning a house. He recalled that in 2015, then Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, responding to a request from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, ensured that Andhra Pradesh received a higher allocation of houses compared to other states. The Union minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting TIDCO housing projects, stating that beneficiaries faced hardships due to incomplete construction.

Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said that during 2014–19, the TDP government had initiated construction of 6,140 TIDCO houses, many of which were completed or were in advanced stages. He alleged that the subsequent government failed to complete the works or provide basic infrastructure, and accused it of diverting Rs 160 crore by mortgaging completed houses in banks.

He added that after coming to power, the coalition government has taken steps to complete pending houses and hand them over to beneficiaries. District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani said that a total of 5,056 TIDCO houses and 536 PMAY houses have been distributed to beneficiaries across the district. Narsapuram RDO Dasiraju, MRO Yedla Kishore and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Sarathi were among those present.