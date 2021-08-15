Khadi stalls at Vizag railway station

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the nationwide 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate the 75th Independence Day, temporary exhibition cum sale stalls of handloom and khadi have been put up at Visakhapatnam railway station.

It was launched along with 75 selected railway stations across the country to promote the sale of handloom and khadi in the country.

These counters were set up by the Railways in collaboration with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and National and State Handloom Development Corporations.

About six stalls were readied at Gnanapuram side platform No:8 and they were inaugurated by divisional railway manager (DRM), Waltair division, Anup Kumar Satpathy in the presence of deputy director of KVIC S Raghu and assistant director of KVIC R Srinivasa Rao, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said the railways selected Visakhapatnam among the 75 stations across the country where temporary stalls of handloom and khadi materials have been put up as a symbol of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. These stalls will remain open till August 22.