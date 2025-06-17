Live
Kin of drowned fishermen to get Rs 10 lakh each
Vijayawada: The coalition government extended its support to the families of two fishermen from Nagayalanka mandal, Krishna district, who tragically died after falling from their boat near Antarvedi in Konaseema district while fishing for their livelihood. The deceased were identified as Nagidi Ramu from Gullalamoda village and Tammu Pothuraju from Sangameswara village.
With the special initiative of agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, the government has announced compensation for the bereaved families. Each family will receive Rs 5 lakh from the state government and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the fisheries department, totalling Rs 10 lakh per family. The state government has assured the victims’ families of its full support.
The minister also directed fisheries department officials to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. He instructed them to provide timely advice and guidance to fishermen, raising awareness about the precautions necessary to avoid accidents.