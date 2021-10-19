  • Menu
Kin of govt staff that died of Covid to get jobs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed the officials to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to kin of the deceased government employees who died due to Covid-19.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister told the officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member of the employees succumbed to the pandemic, on compassionate grounds and complete the process by November 30.

