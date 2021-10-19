Kin of govt staff that died of Covid to get jobs
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed the officials to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to kin of the deceased government employees who died due to Covid-19.
During a review meeting, the Chief Minister told the officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member of the employees succumbed to the pandemic, on compassionate grounds and complete the process by November 30.
