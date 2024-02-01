KK Raju conducts grievance cell at Visakhapatnam North constituency

KK Raju, the Visakha North Constituency Coordinator and State NED CAP Chairman, conducted a grievance redressal meeting today at the party office in Visakha North Constituency. The main objective of the meeting was to address the issues faced by the people residing in the constituency.

During the meeting, Mr. Raju interacted with the concerned officials and gathered the relevant petitions and applications from them. He carefully listened to the grievances voiced by the people and took immediate action to resolve some of them on the spot.

The problems brought forth by the residents ranged from issues related to public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, transportation, and government schemes. Mr. Raju ensured that each complaint was duly noted, and suitable measures were undertaken to address them promptly.

With his vast knowledge and strong network, Mr. Raju was able to discuss the concerns with the officials and offer practical solutions. He emphasized the need for efficient governance and the importance of delivering effective services to the people.

The grievance redressal meeting conducted by Mr. KK Raju served as a platform for the residents of Visakha North Constituency to voice their problems and witness immediate action being taken to resolve them. It displayed Mr. Raju's dedication towards serving the people and his commitment to ensuring a better quality of life for the residents of the constituency.