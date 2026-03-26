KMC earns rare honour at int’l medical conference

Kurnool: The Kurnool Medical College (KMC) has brought laurels to Andhra Pradesh by securing a rare distinction at an international undergraduate medical conference held at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

The 3-day conference, ‘Quo Vadis Sciences 8.0’, was conducted from March 13 to 15 and witnessed participation from medical students across the globe.

In the highly competitive debate segment conducted in 13 rigorous rounds, students from Russia, Georgia, AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, and Kurnool Medical College advanced to the final stage. Demonstrating exceptional knowledge, analytical ability, and debating skills, final-year student A Karthik from KMC secured first place at the international level. Notably, Karthik had earlier achieved top honours in a national-level medical conference for his case presentation.

The competition followed a multi-stage format designed to test both subject knowledge and spontaneous response. In the initial rounds, participants were given topics with limited preparation time, while the later rounds required them to argue both for and against a topic instantly after a buzzer.

In the final round held on March 14, contestants delivered a 10-minute seminar on a medical topic and answered questions from a panel of 16 judges. Karthik successfully excelled in all stages to emerge as the winner.

In recognition of this outstanding achievement, JIPMER awarded Kurnool Medical College a ‘Certificate of Honours’, marking the first time in the eight-year history of the conference that KMC has received this distinction. The institute also commended the leadership of Principal Dr K Chitti Narasamma and the mentorship of Associate Professor Dr Aruna from the Department of Community Medicine.

The conference saw participation from over 250 international students representing more than 165 countries, along with around 6,000 delegates from across India. A total of seven students from KMC actively participated in debates, quizzes, workshops, and symposiums, showcasing the institution’s academic excellence on a global platform.