Know Your MLA: RVSKK Ranga Rao - Baby Naina: A man of masses

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): R V S K K Ranga Rao (Baby Naina) has succeeded in bringing back the glory to the royal fort of Bobbili by winning as MLA. He is the fourth person from the Bobbili royal family to step into politics and involve in public service with an affectionate touch.

His great grandfather Rajah Swetha Chalapathi Ramakrishna Ranga Rao of the Justice party was the Chief Minister for Madras presidency between 1932-36. Later, his father R V Gopala Krishna Ranga Rao also served as MP as Indian National Congress candidate. Later, his brother R V Sujay also served as MLA from Bobbili in 2004 and 2009 as Congress candidate while he represented YSRCP in 2014.

After that he switched allegiance to TDP in 2019, but was defeated by S V Ch Appala Naidu of YSRCP. With this, the Bobbili fort lost its glory.

But in 2024 Assembly elections, Ranga Rao (Baby Naina), the fourth person of the royal family has won the Bobbili seat by defeating incumbent MLA Appala Naidu and brought back the past glory to the fort. Baby Naina was known for his cordial relations with everyone in the constituency and attend their family functions. He will be there always to support them and console them in times of grief.

He has been spending his own money to address the public problems like laying of roads, providing drinking water, digging of borewells, etc., Recognising his valuable services, the constituents have elected him with a margin of 44,648 votes’ majority.

With this, the Bobbili fort gets festive look as people in large numbers go there to meet Baby Naina with their grievances. The MLA is considered as a man of masses. His office provides services for which the common people need not pay a single rupee from their pockets. This generosity he has inherited from his ancestors.