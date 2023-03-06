  • Menu
Kodali Nani dares Chandrababu and Lokesh to contest from Gannavaram

Former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani
Former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani

Highlights

Former Minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani challenged Chandrababu and Lokesh to contest from Gannavaram.

Former Minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani challenged Chandrababu and Lokesh to contest from Gannavaram. He attended the swearing-in ceremony of the YSRCP Krishna District Youth Wing Committee in Gudivada and said that he will win for the fifth time with a huge majority with the support of the people.

Responding to the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam, Kodali Nani said that the major event has been organised to provide employment to the youth by bringing the industries to the state.

Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu and the TDP men are going striving hard to portray Jagan as incompetent. He said that the opposition doesn't have the guts to answer Jagan's challenge.

