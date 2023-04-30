Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Kodali Nani participates in the opening ceremony of Gudivada RTC depot garage
Highlights
Former minister and MLA Kodali Nani revealed that the construction of Gudivada RTC depot garage has been completed.
Former minister and MLA Kodali Nani revealed that the construction of Gudivada RTC depot garage has been completed.
Kodali Nani, who attended the opening ceremony of the garage, said that tenders will be called for the construction of the bus stand tomorrow (Monday). He said foundation stone will be laid by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on 19th of next month.
On this ocassion, Kodali Nani took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned why Naidu could not built a flyover I'm Gudivada despite being chief minister for fourteen years.Kodali Nani said that Jagan has allocated Rs.540 crore for construction of TIDCO houses
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS