Kodali Nani participates in the opening ceremony of Gudivada RTC depot garage

Former minister and MLA Kodali Nani revealed that the construction of Gudivada RTC depot garage has been completed.



Kodali Nani, who attended the opening ceremony of the garage, said that tenders will be called for the construction of the bus stand tomorrow (Monday). He said foundation stone will be laid by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on 19th of next month.



On this ocassion, Kodali Nani took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned why Naidu could not built a flyover I'm Gudivada despite being chief minister for fourteen years.Kodali Nani said that Jagan has allocated Rs.540 crore for construction of TIDCO houses

