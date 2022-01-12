Kodali Nani, Vangaveeti Radha tests positive for covid-19, admitted in AIG hospital in Hyderabad

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing day by day with celebrities, politicians and the general public are being infected with coronavirus on a large scale. Recently a minister in the AP and former MLA tested positive for Coronavirus.



Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. However, the doctors said his health condition was stable.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and former MLA Vangaveeti Radha was also affected by the corona. He underwent medical tests for minor symptoms and undergoing treatment at AIG hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Vangaveeti Radha attended the unveiling of Ranga at Kanchikacharla in Krishna district on the 9th of this month and was attended by several public representatives and leaders. Radha suggested that they also undergo tests.