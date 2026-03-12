Kodandarama temple, a treasure of wonderful sculpture

Tirupati / Vontimitta: Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district is well known for its wonderful stone sculptures. The carvings in this temple reflect the rich artistic style of the Vijayanagara period. The Yali pillars in the Ranga Mandapam especially attract the devotees and visitors. The way huge stone blocks were shaped into Yali pillars shows the remarkable skill of the ancient sculptors.

Yali pillars are seen in many temples built during the Rayal dynasty. However, in Vontimitta temple each pillar has a hollow space in the middle where a person can sit, which is a unique feature. The pillars in the Ranga Mandapam are beautifully carved with scenes from Puranas and attract devotees. Two pillars in particular are designed in the traditional Petrus style and stand out for their artistic beauty.

History of Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Temple: According to legend, during the Treta Yuga, Lord Sri Rama travelled through the Dandakaranya forest along with Sita and Lakshmana. When Sita Devi felt thirsty, Lord Rama shot an arrow into the ground and a spring of water emerged. That sacred water source is believed to be the present-day Rama Theertham at Vontimitta.