Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ceremony performed at Tirumala ahead of Ugadi celebrations

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual was performed on Tuesday at the Srivari temple in Tirumala, following strict scriptural traditions in preparation for the Ugadi Asthanam scheduled for the 19th of this month.

During the ceremony, the presiding deity (Mulavirat) was adorned with a cloth, and a comprehensive cleansing of the temple premises was carried out. A sacred aromatic water, prepared with Namakopu, Srichurnam, musk, turmeric, Pachaku, camphor, sandalwood powder, vermilion, Kichiligadda, and other fragrant substances, was sprinkled throughout the temple.

Following this, the deity’s covering was removed, and special pujas, food offerings (Naivedyam), and other rituals were performed in accordance with religious scriptures. Devotees were then allowed to enter the temple for Darshan.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, along with several Board members, TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Sarath, Chief Priest Venugopal Dikshitulu, Peshkar Ramakrishna, and others participated in the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ceremony.