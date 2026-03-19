Kollu ravindra flags off free bus for Divyangs

Anakapalli: Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra stated that the NDA government will resume Divyang Corporation soon to provide loans for self-employment.

Launching ‘Divyang Shakti’ free bus travel scheme in Anakapalli on Wednesday, the District In-charge Minister assured that these loans would be revived to support economic progress of persons with disabilities. The Divyang Corporation previously provided loans for self-employment, but the YSRCP government had halted them, he criticised.

The minister noted that the credit for raising the pension for persons with disabilities from the previous Rs.500 to rs.3,000 goes to N Chandrababu Naidu. He added that after the coalition government assumed power, the pension amount was further increased to Rs.6,000.

He highlighted that the decision to extend free bus travel to persons with disabilities on the similar lines Stree Shakti free bus travel for women was implemented in just two months after making a decision on it.

“I urge divyang persons to make the best use of government schemes to strengthen their economic status and enhance their opportunities to raise their living standards,” Ravindra said. Further, Ravindra declared that Anakapalli district is set to become a hub for industries. The district would witness development, noting that the groundbreaking ceremony for the ArcelorMittal’s Steel Plant, involving an investment of approximately Rs.1.50 lakh crore is currently underway. “In the past, we provided standard tricycles, now, we are providing battery-operated tricycles. Regardless of the challenges we face, the government remains committed to delivering welfare schemes to the poor,” the minister said.

The Excise Minister stated that while YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an attempt to sell off the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the coalition government secured thousands of crores of funds from the Centre to preserve its identity.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan noted that persons with disabilities can now travel free of cost across the state as part of five different types of bus services, a pioneering initiative introduced for the first time in the country by the state of Andhra Pradesh. Travelling by bus alongside persons with disabilities from the Anakapalli RTC Depot to the District Collector’s office, she enquired about their challenges and well-being.

In the meantime, launching the scheme in Visakhapatnam, Bharatiya Janata Party state president PVN Madhav stated that the NDA government is undertaking various welfare programmes with the vision of providing equal opportunities to every section of society. He mentioned that the free bus service for the disabled persons is a big step towards inclusive governance. Madhav mentioned that this free bus facility would prove immensely beneficial in alleviating transportation challenges that persons with disabilities face in their day to day lives.