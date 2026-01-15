Kompella takes charge as director of groundwater Department

Vijayawada: Kompella Subbaraya Sastry formally assumed charge as the Director of the Andhra Pradesh Groundwater and Water Census Department at the Director’s Office here on Wednesday. The State Government issued orders entrusting him with full additional charge of the post while he continues to serve as Joint Director in the Andhra Pradesh Command Area Development Authority (CADA).

Following the government orders, Subbaraya Sastry took over responsibilities as Director of the Ground Water Department. He brings with him over 34 years of rich experience in the fields of ground water assessment, classification, and evaluation.

He began his career in 1991 as an assistant hydrogeologist and was subsequently promoted as assistant director and deputy director, serving in various capacities across several regions of the State.

Subbaraya Sastry holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering from IIT Roorkee, where he was awarded the University Gold Medal. He also completed his M Sc from Andhra University.

Officials and staff of the Groundwater Department congratulated him on assuming charge and expressed confidence in his leadership.