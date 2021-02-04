Kondapalli toymakers to take part in National Toy Fair in Delhi 

Kondapalli(Krishna district): Kondapalli toymakers should exhibit their world-renowned toys in the forthcoming First National Toy Fair to be organised in Delhi by the Union Ministry of Textiles from February 27 to March 2, said Kalavakolanu Naga Tulasi Rao, Southern States Director of Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH).

He was addressing the valedictory meeting of the two-month long advanced training programme for the toymakers jointly organised by EPCH and International Lace Trade Centre here on Wednesday.

He expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm evinced by the 30 toymakers both men and women during the training programme to learn the latest designs in producing better toys. He said that the training would surely help the toymakers to become entrepreneurs to export their products. Rao exhorted the toymakers to make strides to concentrate on export of toys to various countries.

Development Commissioner of Handicrafts Suvarchala advised the toymakers to improve their skills from the master craftsmen to compete in export the toys abroad.

Suvarchala distributed certificates to 30 trainees at the valedictory ceremony.

EPCH assistant manager Nitish, EPCH executive Divakar, Kondapalli State award winner Suryaprakash, Sesha Rao and designer Prasenjeet were also present.