Kotthapeta MLA Cheerla Jaggireddy tests positive for coronavirus, remains in home quarantine

As the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, yet another MLA tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. Going into details, Kotthapeta MLA Cheerla Jaggi Reedy of East Godavari district who underwent medical examinations was confirmed of coronavirus positive. However, he is currently in home isolation due to the lack of corona symptoms and being treated as per the advice of the doctors. Jaggi Reddy said he had only minor symptoms of coronavirus and said there is no need to worry. He appealed that no one should contact him until he tests negative again. The MLA suggested that leaders and activists who had been close to him for the past week should be at-home quarantine.

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Andhra Pradesh witnessing 10,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day in a row. According to a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Saturday, 62,024 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday with 10,548 testing positive. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,11,269.

Meanwhile, coronavirus deaths are also on the rise in the state with another 82 people died of the corona epidemic on Saturday. This brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 3,796 with 15 people were deceased in Chittoor district, 11 in Nellore, eight in East Godavari, eight in West Godavari, six in Anantapur, six in Guntur, six in Kurnool, five in Prakasam, five in Visakhapatnam, four in Srikakulam and two in Kadapa and two killed in Krishna district.

Also on Saturday, 8,976 people were completely treated by the corona epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. Of the total 4,11,269 positive cases registered across the state, 3,09,762 were discharged and 97,681 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is spreading in East Godavari district. More than 56,000 corona cases have been reported in this district alone. Including Saturday,