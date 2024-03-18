Live
Kovuru TDP MLA candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy to hold Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting on March 20
Kovuru TDP MLA candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has announced plans for an Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with the leaders and workers of Kovuru constituency TDP on the 20th of this month. She has urged all Telugu Desam Party members to attend this important gathering and help make it a success.
During a meeting with former MLA Polam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Dinesh Reddy on Monday, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy assured that she will be accessible to every worker in the Kovuru constituency. She emphasized that the party will work together harmoniously without compromising the dignity of any member.
The upcoming spiritual meeting is expected to provide a platform for discussions and planning for the future of the party in the constituency. Vemireddy Prashanthireddy's call for unity and cooperation among party members signals her commitment to strengthening the TDP in Kovuru.