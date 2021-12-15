KR Stadium lies idle as facelift stalls

Srikakulam: Kodi Rammurthy stadium which is the only stadium with all facilities in the district has been crying for attention of the government for the last six years. In 2015, the existing constructions were demolished in the name of the improvement and modernisation works. At that time, the state government announced allocation of Rs 15 crore for walking and running tracks, tennis court, cricket pitch, indoor stadiums, etc.,



After dismantling the existing structures, modernisation works were launched but subsequently, due to scarcity of funds, contractors stopped works in 2016.

Students, athletes, sports and games lovers and various cricket and other games and sports teams are complaining about lack of facility for practicing the matches. KR stadium was the only place in the district having all infrastructure to conduct inter-district and inter-state sports and games meets. Due to stoppage of works for want of funds, all the sports and games events have been stopped here. Sports and games lovers have submitted representations several times to the then TDP leaders and now YSRCP leaders for resumption of works but in vain.

"Estimates were prepared for the improvement and modernisation works of the stadium at a cost of Rs 15 crore six years ago but now cost of all construction material has increased. Contractors are putting pressure for increase in estimates and sanction of funds, one of the reasons for lack of progress in the project," said district sports development officer, B Srinivasa Kumar and Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) engineering officials who are supervising these works.