KSH Hospital treats hydrops details to newborn baby

KSH Children's Hospital in Balaji Nagar has recently made headlines for successfully treating a newborn baby with hydrops fetalis. The hospital, known for its state-of-the-art medical services, was able to provide lifesaving treatment to a baby born with a hemoglobin level of 4 points and an infection in the blood.

The parents of the newborn, Gopu Rajeshwari and Vijay Sukumar from Maidukuru, were initially advised to seek treatment in larger cities like Hyderabad or Bangalore. However, they were informed about KSH Children's Hospital and decided to bring their baby there for treatment. Upon arrival, the medical staff immediately diagnosed the baby with hydrops fetalis, heart failure, and dangerous jaundice.

Dr. K. Saddam Hussain, a leading pediatric specialist at the hospital, explained that babies born with hydrops fetalis require immediate medical intervention including ventilator support, cardiac medicines, and blood transfusions. After counseling the parents, the hospital began treatment which included oxygen therapy and 7 days on a ventilator. After 13 days of intensive care, the baby was discharged in good health.

Dr. K. Sumia, another prominent doctor at the hospital, highlighted the efforts of the medical staff in providing exceptional care to the newborn. KSH Children's Hospital, established as a super specialty hospital for children, offers facilities such as NICU and PICU along with state-of-the-art technical equipment and modern accommodation.

The parents of the baby expressed their gratitude to Dr. Saddam Hussain and Dr. Sumia for saving their child's life. The medical staff of KSH Children's Hospital also played a crucial role in the successful treatment of the baby.