Kurnool: 15 hurt as bus tyre bursts

RTC bus overturned due to tyre burst at Rampalli Metta in Chagalamarri on Monday
RTC bus overturned due to tyre burst at Rampalli Metta in Chagalamarri on Monday

Highlights

Kurnool: Around 15 passengers escaped with minor injuries in a road mishap that occurred at Rampalli Metta under Chagalamarri police station limits on Monday.

Kurnool: Around 15 passengers escaped with minor injuries in a road mishap that occurred at Rampalli Metta under Chagalamarri police station limits on Monday.

According to Chagalamarri Sub-Inspector E Maruthi, the mishap took place when the APSRTC bus was heading towards Kurnool from Kadapa.

When the bus reached Rampalli Metta one of the bus tyres burst. Under the impact, the bus overturned and in the incident, 15 passengers suffered minor injuries. Of them, one woman sustained critical injuries.

The police on learning about the incident, immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Allagadda government general hospital. The critically injured woman was referred to Nandyal government general hospital for better treatment.

At the time of the incident, around 51 passengers were travelling in the bus. Chagalamarri police filed a case.

