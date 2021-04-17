Kurnool: 27 students, 4 staff of Indira Gandhi School test positive

Kurnool: As many as 27 students and four staff members of Indira Gandhi Municipal High School were tested positive for coronavirus.



According to information, earlier one of the teachers was tested positive for virus. With the detection of positive case in the school, the administration as a means of preventive measure, conducted Covid-19 tests for the students and the staff.

About 53 students underwent Covid-19 test and 27 students yielded positive results. When the tests were conducted for teachers, four tested positive. The positive tested students and teachers were sent for home isolation.

District Education Officer (DEO) M Sai Ram told The Hans India that coronavirus tests are being conducted at all Kasturba Gandhi schools, residential schools and colleges, model schools, Social and ST welfare schools including private schools and hostels across the district. The schools and colleges in which the students were tested positive are closed for a week, said the DEO.

As a means of precautionary measures, the schools and colleges, where no cases were reported are ordered for sanitation. The students who have tested positive were advised home isolation and will be again tested for the second time. If the results yield negative then they will be allowed to attend classes, said the DEO.

The previous day, on Thursday, around 15 students and 8 staff (4 teaching and 4 non-teaching) were tested positive at Adoni Kasurba Gandhi School. The school was closed for a week and taken up sanitation.