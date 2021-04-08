Kurnool: 3 die of diarrhoea, dozens hospitalised

Kurnool: At least three people succumbed to diarrhoea and 40 to 50 people are being treated at various hospitals in Nandyal and Adoni divisions due to contaminated drinking water. According to information, some residents of Gorukallu village in Panyam mandal had fallen sick after consuming water supplied by the gram panchayat on Tuesday night.

Two villagers, Uppari Hussain, 65, and Yella Kittaiah, 35, died at Santhiram hospital in Nandyal while undergoing treatment.

The villagers complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the water by the panchayat.

Nandyal sub-collector Kalpana Kumari rushed to Santhiram hospital and enquired about the health condition of the people admitted there. She also visited Gorukallu village and inspected the situation and spoke to the bereaved family members.

The sub-collector later inspected the village surroundings and enquired about the chlorination with the panchayat department staff. She ordered the gram and ward secretariat staff and ANMs to create awareness about the hygienic surroundings. The gram panchayat staff was also ordered to supply safe drinking water.

In a similar incident at Arun Jyothi Nagar in Adoni town, around 30 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water. The affected people were all rushed to hospitals in Adoni where one Rangamma, 50, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.



Adoni revenue division officer (RDO) Ramakrishna Reddy accompanied by the municipal commissioner and Adoni tahsildar visited Arun Jyothi Nagar and enquired about the situation. Rama Krishna Reddy said only 15 people had fallen sick and, except for Rangamma who died, the condition of all of them was stable.

He said food consumed by people during a village fair named Maremma Durgamma Devara might be the cause of the illness. The water samples were sent to a lab for testing. The officials of the departments concerned were ordered to supply chlorinated water. The situation is under control, Ramakrishna Reddy said.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah said that following the instructions of district collector G Veera Pandiyan necessary measures have been taken. All health sub-centres are supplied with the adequate number of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets and diarrhoea medicines. Health camps were set up at Gorukallu village and Arun Jyothi Nagar.

The DMHO also claimed that three people died not because of diarrhoea but of different ailments.

A month ago, residents of a Ternakal village have also suffered diarrhoea due to consuming contaminated water supplied by the gram panchayat taps.