Kurnool: 30 Karnataka pilgrims hurt as Bolero overturns

Karnataka pilgrims who suffered injuries in a road mishap are being treated at Government General Hospital in Nandyal on Friday
Karnataka pilgrims who suffered injuries in a road mishap are being treated at Government General Hospital in Nandyal on Friday 

Kurnool: At least 30 pilgrims suffered injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned at Giddalore-Nandyal Ghat road on Friday.

According to information, 30 pilgrims, all residents of Dumuru village in Bellary district of Karnataka state after boarding a Bolero vehicle were set on pilgrimage to Srisailam two days ago. After having darshan of Sri Brahmarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy, the pilgrims were heading to Mahanandi to have the darshan of Mahanandeeshwara Swamy.

When the vehicle reached a blind curve at Giddalore-Nandyal ghat road, it overturned due to overspeed and in the incident 30 pilgrims sustained minor injuries.

On learning about the road mishap, Sirivella police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nandyal government general hospital.

Sirivella CI Chandrababu Naidu told media persons that none of the pilgrim were seriously injured. Only two persons, Nagendra and Prasad have received major injuries, he said.

