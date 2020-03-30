Kurnool: ADGP N Sreedhar Rao asks people to fight deadly virus

Kurnool: The Additional Director General of Police (Addl DGP) N Sreedhar Rao said people should play the role of army to fight deadly Corona virus. But they should not violate the state lockdown norms instead they need to behave like disciplined citizens. If neglected or ignored the intensity of the deadly virus will be more alarming, said N Sreedhar Rao.

The Additional DGP along with Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Venkatrami Reddy and Superintendent of Police (SP), Fakkeerappa Kaginell addressed a meeting at Konda Reddy fort on Sunday. The Addl DGP, N Sreedhar Rao said several people who travelled in trains and buses from Rajasthan and Delhi would have been affected with the killer virus. They could have infected many people with whom they travelled, he added.

He lauded the services of several volunteers who have come forward to distribute food to the lorry drivers transporting essential commodities. He said that he was inspired by the work of volunteers and appealed to others to come forward and lend a helping hand in this hour of crisis.